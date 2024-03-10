Compound (COMP) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $696.61 million and approximately $77.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $86.14 or 0.00125180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019147 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002896 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,087,328 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,087,095.7961935 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 89.29673962 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $92,485,907.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.