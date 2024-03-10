Compass Diversified’s (CODI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 675,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,849.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and have sold 19,916 shares valued at $471,596. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

