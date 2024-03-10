Compass Diversified to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Diversified in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

CODI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $95,345.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,371.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 615,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $95,345.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,371.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 19,916 shares worth $471,596. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 447,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 166,599 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.