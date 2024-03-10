Comparing Knife River (KNF) & Its Rivals

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Knife River to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knife River and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.83 billion $182.87 million -0.15 Knife River Competitors $2.30 billion $353.33 million 6.77

Knife River has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Knife River is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.46% 15.98% 7.14% Knife River Competitors 22.01% -23.95% 4.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Knife River and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Knife River and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 1 5 0 2.83 Knife River Competitors 208 998 1406 12 2.47

Knife River currently has a consensus target price of $72.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Knife River’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knife River has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It also sells merchandise and other building materials and related services. The company serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects, as well as industrial, commercial, and residential developers. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

