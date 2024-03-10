Comparing ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.21% 13.94% 5.96% Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.96 billion 1.48 $82.61 million $4.35 35.62 Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.79 $60.72 million $1.32 33.88

This table compares ICF International and Astrana Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICF International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICF International and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

ICF International presently has a consensus price target of $162.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Astrana Health has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than ICF International.

Summary

ICF International beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

