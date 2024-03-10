Comparing ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) & Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shattuck Labs and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $1.66 million 261.09 -$87.30 million ($2.05) -4.45 ARS Pharmaceuticals $1.32 million 632.00 -$34.68 million N/A N/A

ARS Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shattuck Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shattuck Labs and ARS Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.06%. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 112.89%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than ARS Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Shattuck Labs has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs -5,268.44% -63.08% -56.05% ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.17% -23.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats Shattuck Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shattuck Labs



Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

