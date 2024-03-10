Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.66

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.66 and traded as low as $14.45. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 2,017 shares traded.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.