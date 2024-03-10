Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

CMA opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $66.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

