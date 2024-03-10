Coin98 (C98) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.14 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $301.99 million and $21.14 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

