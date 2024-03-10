Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NYSE:CCEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.