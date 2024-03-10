CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $100,103.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,738 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $100,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $970,578 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after buying an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

