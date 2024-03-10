CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IJS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 398,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
