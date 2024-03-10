CM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,761.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,854,000 after buying an additional 229,488 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

SHW traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $340.69. 1,297,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,176. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

