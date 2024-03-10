CM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.24. The stock had a trading volume of 96,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

