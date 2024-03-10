CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,915,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.