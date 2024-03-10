Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Position Raised by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.