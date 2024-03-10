Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Tops $142.40 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Civic has a market cap of $142.40 million and $18.78 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

