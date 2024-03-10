Citigroup Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $448.56.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 6.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Shares of MDB opened at $383.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.