CICC Research Initiates Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $829.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $875.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.33 and its 200 day moving average is $532.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 31,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

