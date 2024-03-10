CIBC Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AND. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,565. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
