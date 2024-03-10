CIBC Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.20.

POU stock opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Insiders own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

