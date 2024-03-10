Chromia Achieves Market Capitalization of $334.68 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $334.68 million and $42.88 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 797,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

