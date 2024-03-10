Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 3,056 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
