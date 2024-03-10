Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHK. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 132,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

