Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 111.1% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LNG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.