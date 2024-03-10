Chellitcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)"

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

