Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

