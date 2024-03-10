Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.92.

SCHW stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

