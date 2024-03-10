ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $802.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.