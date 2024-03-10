ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on ChargePoint
ChargePoint Price Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.