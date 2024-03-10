Chardan Capital Increases Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $31.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DYN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 162,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $3,765,039.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,985,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,644,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605 over the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

