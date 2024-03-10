Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.04.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

CVE stock opened at C$23.84 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.40.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7303754 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 75,478 shares of company stock worth $1,734,490. 31.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.