CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CECO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $6,891,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 209,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.