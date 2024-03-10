CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132,748 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,667,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.