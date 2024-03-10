CashBackPro Price Up 41.7% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $1.23 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $18.09 or 0.00026102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,300.10 or 0.99982866 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00008981 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.00158396 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,454 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 18.19518363 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $953,052.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

