Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSV

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

NYSE CSV opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $392.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $201,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.