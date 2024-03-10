CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,280,000 after buying an additional 190,365 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 70.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,848. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

