Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.72. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,932.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 186,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 236,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 651,061 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

