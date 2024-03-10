Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $616.87 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Cardano has a market cap of $25.59 billion and approximately $616.87 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.59 or 0.05625381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00060629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00020460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,685,854,737 coins and its circulating supply is 35,498,758,726 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

