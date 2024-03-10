Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of TTEC opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. TTEC has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $554.46 million, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 577.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TTEC by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TTEC by 43,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

