Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 2.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 6,576,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

