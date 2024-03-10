Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDRE. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre Increases Dividend

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In related news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadre by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cadre by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cadre by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

