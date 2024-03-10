BTIG Research Increases HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $27.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.58.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 392,494 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

