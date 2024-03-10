BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $249.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

