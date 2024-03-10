BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.26 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.