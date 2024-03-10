BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $956.65 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $856.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.58.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

