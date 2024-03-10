BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

