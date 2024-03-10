BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Makes New $209,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $70.20 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

