BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

