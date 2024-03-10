BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Invests $266,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

