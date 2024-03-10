BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $511,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.